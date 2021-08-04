Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,673 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,171. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

