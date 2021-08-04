Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 3,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.