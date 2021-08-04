Corteva (CTVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

