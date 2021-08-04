Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.