Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRVS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CRVS opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.67. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

