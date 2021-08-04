Country Trust Bank Buys 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $368.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

