Country Trust Bank Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $241.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $242.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

