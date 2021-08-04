Craig Hallum Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $120.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIMO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

SIMO opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $78.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,914,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,935 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,532,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

