Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells $490,050.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

Shares of CR traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.71. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Crane by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

