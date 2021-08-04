Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on CS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 369,093 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 62,548 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 111,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

