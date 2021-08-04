Credit Suisse Group Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $410.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $362.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.40.

ANET stock opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $383.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $261,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

