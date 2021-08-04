Credit Suisse Group Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $69.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

