Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CNVVY opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

