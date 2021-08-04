Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 465 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 398.05 ($5.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £81.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 422.47.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

