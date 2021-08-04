Credits Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $784,010.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

