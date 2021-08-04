Critical Analysis: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Nutrien shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nutrien shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrien has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions and Nutrien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nutrien 1 2 9 0 2.67

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.25%. Nutrien has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Nutrien.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Nutrien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29% Nutrien 2.91% 5.62% 2.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Nutrien’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.64 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -2.88 Nutrien $20.91 billion 1.58 $459.00 million $1.80 32.09

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nutrien beats AgroFresh Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

