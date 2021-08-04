Critical Comparison: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get LDK Solar alerts:

This table compares LDK Solar and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Photronics 5.78% 3.68% 2.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LDK Solar and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.70%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LDK Solar and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Photronics $609.69 million 1.37 $33.82 million $0.52 25.96

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Risk & Volatility

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Photronics beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for LDK Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDK Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.