Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 226,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,003. The company has a market capitalization of $619.28 million, a PE ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

