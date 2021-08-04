Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.94 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 226,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,003. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $619.28 million, a PE ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.