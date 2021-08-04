Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 36.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 95,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

