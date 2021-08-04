Crown PropTech Acquisitions’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 9th (OTCMKTS:CPTKU)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:CPTKU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Crown PropTech Acquisitions had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Crown PropTech Acquisitions’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CPTKU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

