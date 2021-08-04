Cryptocean Reaches One Day Volume of $229,459.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00006278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $20.49 million and $229,459.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

