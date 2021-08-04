CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
