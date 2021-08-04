CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

