CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.