CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

