Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 31,323 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 157.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

