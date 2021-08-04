Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SpartanNash worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $714.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

