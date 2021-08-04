Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

CMI traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,628. Cummins has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

