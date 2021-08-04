Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 214.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CRIS stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $639.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Curis by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

