CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CURO Group to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE CURO opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,198,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,133,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

