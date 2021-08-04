D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 14,700 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.89. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

