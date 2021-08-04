D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 185,737 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

