D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.