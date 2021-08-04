D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.