D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 3,340 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hawaiian worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

