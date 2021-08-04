D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 338,025 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338,025 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $6,652,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 294,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 279,870 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of OR stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.