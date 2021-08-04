D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Life Storage stock opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.99 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

