Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $39.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. upped their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $124,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $14,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $3,358,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

