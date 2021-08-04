Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS DKILY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. 142,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,225. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKILY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.