Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Danaher were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $305.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,403. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $302.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $218.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

