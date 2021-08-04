Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.75 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.06 ($70.66).

BN opened at €63.63 ($74.86) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €58.99.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

