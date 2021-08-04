Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.