Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 30,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 238,776 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $7.97.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Daseke by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Daseke by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $519.56 million, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

