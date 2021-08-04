Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Mark Johnson Acquires 11,000,000 Shares of Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) insider Mark Johnson bought 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,100,000.00 ($785,714.29).

Mark Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Johnson bought 8,650,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$865,000.00 ($617,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.56.

Dateline Resources Limited primarily engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in Australia, the United States, and Fiji. It also explores for copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Gold Links mine located in Colorado; Lucky Strike and Mineral Hill mines covering an area of approximately 350 acres; and Raymond and Carter mines comprising approximately 1,300 acres located in Colorado, the United States.

