Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. 647,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 in the last ninety days. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.