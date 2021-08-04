David B. Edelson Sells 2,500 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $303,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:AN opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
