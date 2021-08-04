Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

DVDCF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.41. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

