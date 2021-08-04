DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,303 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 43.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $916,220. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:DVA opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.