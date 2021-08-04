Dean A. Shigenaga Sells 27,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ARE opened at $204.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $205.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
