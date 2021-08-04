Dean A. Shigenaga Sells 27,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARE opened at $204.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $205.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

