Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $692,251.51 and approximately $61,128.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00060554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.21 or 0.00905607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00095271 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,706,062 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

